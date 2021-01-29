Joseph Ostraff at Nüart Gallery

Overlaying geometric patterns, biomorphic, abstract shapes, and planes of muted color, artist Joseph Ostraff weaves together paintings of depth that appear, somehow, nonobjective and familiar at the same time. An art professor at Brigham Young University, Ostraff works in the mediums of painting, book arts, and film. He joins gallery artists Shar Coulson, Cecil Touchon, Erin Cone, and others for Nüart’s group show Winter Inspirations. The exhibition draws from an assortment of paintings rendered in subdued color palettes and minimal applications of color, reflecting the winter season. Winter Inspirations opens during gallery hours on Friday, Jan. 29, and runs through Feb. 7. Works are available for viewing on the gallery’s website.
Nüart Gallery, 670 Canyon Road, 505-988-3888, nuartgallery.com
