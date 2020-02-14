Common Ground, 314 S. Guadalupe St., 505-690-3094
Artist Joseph A. Regezi has been painting and drawing since retiring from medicine in 2004. He spent 30 years in the fields of academic medicine and dentistry, during which time he developed an admiration for art as it related to his professional life. “Through extensive work in intra-oral photography, microscopic photography, and PowerPoint image development, I appreciated the degree to which composition and color supported the illustrations used in lectures and publications,” he says in a statement about his work. “This experience has had a positive translational effect on the paintings I do today.” Regezi’s solo exhibition Abstracts and Representational Geometrics is a retrospective featuring more than 30 works from his artistic career. His compositions are hard-edged abstractions, rendered primarily in acrylics and sometimes watercolors. His representational work is reductive, emphasizing the relationships of color, line, and form. The exhibition is on view through April 30.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.