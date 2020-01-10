Gerald Peters Contemporary, 1011 Paseo de Peralta, 505-954-5800, petersprojects.com
The gallery features 25 new works in stoneware by self-taught Venezuelan artist José Sierra. The artist, who’s lived in Albuquerque for the past decade, brings a sculptural sense and organic aesthetic to his vessel forms. “My inspirations include pre-Hispanic art and architecture, and contemporary architecture and design,” he says. “I also feel a connection with Japanese and Korean potters such as Wada Morihiro, who was also inspired by pre-Colombian art.” Sierra’s vibrantly painted stoneware pottery exhibits gnarled and knobby features, and contrasting smooth and rough surfaces which, combined, give it a contemporary feel. The show is currently on view and remains up through March 20.
