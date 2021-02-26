José Guadalupe Posada at Hecho a Mano

In late 19th- and early 20th-century Mexico, artist José Guadalupe Posada’s print work was widely distributed via chapbooks and broadsides. A commercial artist, Posada (1852-1913) worked under the auspices of his longtime patron, Antonio Vanegas Arroyo. His prints tended to reflect sentiments belonging more to the status quo than those of Mexico’s revolutionaries. Posada is known today primarily for his images of calaveras (skeletons), which he sometimes used as a satirical commentary on social issues, and whose publications were often timed to the annual Día de los Muertos. The exhibition Posada! Chapbooks & Broadsides, Works from 1880-1910 opens on Friday, Feb. 26, (no reception) and continues through March 21. The work is also available on the gallery’s website.
Hecho a Mano, 830 Canyon Road, 505-916-1341, hechoamano.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.