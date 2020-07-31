Jonathan Blaustein at Obscura Gallery

Obscura Gallery, 1405 Paseo de Peralta, 505-577-6708, obscuragallery.net
Taos-based photographer, writer, and educator Jonathan Blaustein has devoted the last 12 years to an investigation of consumption in America. Blaustein is the author of the column “This Week in Photography,” which appears regularly on the blog aPhotoEditor. He is also a contributor to The New York Times Lens blog. In his first published monograph, Extinction Party (Yoffy Press), he takes a stark look at our relationship to global commodities, including food. An exhibition of photographs from the book, including images from his Party City is the Devil and Value of a Dollar series, is currently on view through Aug. 29. View the work in the gallery (masks required) or online. Confirm gallery hours before visiting or schedule an appointment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.