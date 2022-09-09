Johnnie Winona Ross at Charlotte Jackson Fine Art

Observing the desert landscapes of the Southwest, New Mexico painter Johnnie Winona Ross draws inspiration from the natural forces that shape those environments, such as erosion from wind and rain. But Winona Ross doesn’t paint typical landscapes. He paints abstractions. His striated compositions of horizontal bands of color are built up over time, sometimes in hundreds of layers.
Rendered in light earth tones, these wide bands are combined with series of dripped vertical lines that run throughout the compositions. Winona Ross’ paintings reflect the long, slow evolution of time, even in the manner in which they’re painted, layer by layer, in a process that can take years. Unlike Winona Ross’ natural sources of inspiration, his process is additive rather than subtractive, creating a sense of dialogue or interplay between the forces of destruction and creation.
“I’m trying to create an experience that slows you down and allows you to discover the very subtle things going on in the canyons,” he told Pasatiempo in 2017. “I try to create the experience of being in an environment that affects you, whatever that is. It could be a flash flood. It could be discovering a hidden garden, or petroglyphs, or pictographs. Everything is part of that experience.” Winona Ross’ solo exhibition, Bean Creek Seeps, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Sept. 9 (through Oct. 9).
