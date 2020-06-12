Gallery Fritz, 540 S. Guadalupe St., 505-820-1888, galleryfritz.com
Although Filipino-American artist John Yoyogi Fortes lives in Sacramento, California, his solo exhibition at Gallery Fritz, What Tribe Are You From?, was inspired by an interaction that occurred in New Mexico. “In 2018, while in Santa Fe, my family and I visited the Taos Pueblo,” he says. “While we were there, I struck up a conversation with a Pueblo artist who asked me, ‘What tribe you from?’ I told him I was from the Filipino tribe, and we both laughed.” Fortes creates mixed media paintings as a form of cultural commentary. The exhibition explores the question of tribal identity with subtle hints regarding its loaded potential as a way of classifying and making assumptions. “Identity is something that often surfaces in my paintings,” he says. “By using ‘tribe’ as a jumping-off point, I have an opportunity to reexamine how I define myself and others — and who or what I align with as I navigate my physical, psychological, and digital landscapes.” What Tribe Are You From? is available online through June 26. He discusses his work in episode 13 of Gallery Fritz’s ongoing video series Stories, which can be accessed on the gallery’s website.
