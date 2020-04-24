Peyton Wright Gallery, 237 E. Palace Ave., 505-989-9888, peytonwright.com
Artist John Stephan (1906-1995) spent the last three decades of his career devoted exclusively to painting discs. In each painting, he set a large monochrome circle inside concentric rings of varying colors in a dynamic exploration of color relationships. In some, the center image seems to float; in others, it appears to radiate outward or recede. A landscape painter early in his life, Stephan rose to prominence after World War II and was a major influence on the development of abstract expressionism. He became part of a close-knit group that included Clyfford Still, Mark Rothko, and Barnett Newman. See numerous examples of his work on the gallery’s website, including the disc paintings and abstract compositions from the 1940s through 1960s.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.