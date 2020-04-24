Gebert Contemporary, 558 Canyon Road, 505-992-1100, gebertcontemporary.com
In a vernacular reminiscent of art brut and the outsider art of self-taught naïve artists, John Randall Nelson explores a vocabulary of words, patterns, and archetypal forms. His paintings often consist of a central image painted over words or symbols. Motifs such as trees, polka dots, and raindrops appear time and again. His imagery has a simplicity about it, but he works and reworks his compositions into a thick impasto and they become the record of an obsessive art-making process. His paintings are on the gallery’s website and can be seen by appointment.
