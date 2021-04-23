Jodie Herrera at KEEP Contemporary

Albuquerque-based painter, muralist, and activist Jodie Herrera’s current work is focused on photorealistic, figurative portraits of female trauma survivors. Her intention is to celebrate the beauty and resiliency of her subjects. Her solo exhibition, Pieces of Us, opens in conjunction with Las Cruces, New Mexico-based artist Deret Roberts’ Folie à Deux. Herrera’s portraits feature women who’ve endured abuse, addiction, cancer, and other hardships. Roberts takes his exhibit title from the French term meaning “shared madness” or “a madness for two.” His show is a series of figurative works in which he combines realist portraiture and abstraction. The reception for both exhibitions is 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, and the shows run through May 16.
KEEP Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave., Suite 102, 505-557-9574, keepcontemporary.com
