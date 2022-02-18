Jocelyn Martinez at the Millicent Rogers Museum

More than 130 artists from Taos and Rio Arriba counties present work in the 20th Anniversary Miniatures Show. Referred to locally as the “Minis,” the exhibition highlights a broad cross-section of Northern New Mexico artists’ work in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, oils, acrylics, watercolors, silver work, steel, wood, photography, and mixed media.
The Miniatures Show began in 2003 as a museum fundraiser and as a way to support the artists of Taos County. This is the first year that artists in Rio Arriba County were invited to participate.
The work is presented in three categories: two-dimensional and three-dimensional artworks and jewelry. Artists include Sjorn Fitzpatrick, Jessica J. Herrera, George Lujan, and Jocelyn Martinez, whose scratchboard work, Shadow and Symbol, was awarded Best of Division for two-dimensional artworks. The show continues through March 6 by admission ($12). Masks are required.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.