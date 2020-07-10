Joan Stuart Ross at the Museum of Encaustic Art

Encaustic Art Institute/Museum of Encaustic Art, 632 Agua Fría St., 505-989-3283, eainm.com and moeart.org
Thirty artworks by 30 artists were selected by Philadelphia-based artist and activist Diane Burko for the fourth annual national juried exhibition Global Warming is REAL. This is the Museum of Encaustic Art’s second online- only exhibit, and it’s intended to highlight the global climate crisis through the perspective of encaustic artists. Burko chose the works based on how well the artists interpreted the theme of climate change, as well as on their quality. “I do hope that this whole experience, this worldwide experience, perhaps will have the one silver lining of convincing more people that we are all in this together,” says Burko, “not when it comes just to this pandemic, but when it comes to climate change.” Her own work is at the intersection of art, science, and the environment. View the works online through Aug. 2 on the museum’s website. A free digital version of the exhibition catalogue is available to view online, or purchase a printed copy ($18.71). The catalogue includes artist statements and text written by the Santa Fe Roaming Writers Group.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.