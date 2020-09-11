Obscura Gallery, 1405 Paseo de Peralta, 505-577-6708, obscuragallery.net
From the 19th-century ranching images of photographer Laton Alton Huffman to Joan Myers’ views of the contemporary American West, cowboys have been an enduring presence in Western photography. Home on the Range, a jointly curated exhibition between Obscura and Brant Mackley Gallery, spans that legacy as it developed into the 21st century. The show includes selections from National Geographic contributing photographer William Albert Allard, Manuello Paganelli’s black-and-white photographs of Black cowboys, and Myers’ series Where the Buffalo Roamed, which looks at 50 years of changes in the Western landscape, including myths of the West versus reality, its depictions in popular culture, and Western life ways as a reflection of a disintegrating American dream. The exhibition opens during gallery hours on Friday, Sept. 11, and goes through Nov. 7. An October reception date will be announced. Works can also be viewed on the gallery’s website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.