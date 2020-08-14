Jivan Lee at LewAllen Galleries

Jivan Lee, Around the Corner in the Early Morning (2020), oil on panel

LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallen galleries.com

Jivan Lee, a leading figure of contemporary landscape painting, evokes the varied Southwestern terrain with raw immediacy. His lively sense of color and form creates a feeling of dynamism within his works, and he captures a feeling of being in the landscape, in the moment. The sense of realism is countered by an undisguised treatment of the medium, rendering imagery using thick, clearly visible strokes and letting paint be paint. Lee’s solo exhibition, Dynamics of Change, opens during regular gallery hours, starting Friday, Aug. 14, and continues through Sept. 19. The works can also be seen on LewAllen’s website.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.