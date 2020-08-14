Jivan Lee at LewAllen Galleries

LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallen galleries.com
Jivan Lee, a leading figure of contemporary landscape painting, evokes the varied Southwestern terrain with raw immediacy. His lively sense of color and form creates a feeling of dynamism within his works, and he captures a feeling of being in the landscape, in the moment. The sense of realism is countered by an undisguised treatment of the medium, rendering imagery using thick, clearly visible strokes and letting paint be paint. Lee’s solo exhibition, Dynamics of Change, opens during regular gallery hours, starting Friday, Aug. 14, and continues through Sept. 19. The works can also be seen on LewAllen’s website.
