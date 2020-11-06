Blue Rain Gallery, 544 S. Guadalupe St., 505-954-9902, blueraingallery.com
In vivid figurative and narrative works, artist Jim Vogel reflects the longstanding traditions of New Mexico’s cultures. Vogel is a visual teller of tales of the common man’s life and struggle in the rural landscape. In the exhibition Dichos en Nichos, he presents mixed media works that feature original oil paintings set in antique cabinets, lanterns, and even an old wooden carpenter’s box. The work in the exhibition includes collaborations with his wife Christen Vogel\\ and is currently on exhibit at the gallery. A selection of works in the show can be seen on the website. The show remains up through Nov. 14.
