KEEP Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave., Suite 102, 505-557-9574, keepcontemporary.com
Multidisciplinary artist and activist Jesse Hazelip confronts toxic cultural practices and social injustice in the pen-and-ink series Trinity of War. The series weaves together three narratives that explore the past, present, and possible future of the United States, the war on drugs, and the prison industrial complex as an outgrowth of colonialism. Works from Trinity of War are included in the exhibition This Too Shall Pass, which includes works by New Mexico painter Katy Kidd and Coachella Valley assemblage artist Carlos Ramirez. It’s a timely exhibition that seeks to inspire empathy, understanding, and action on issues of cultural inequality and injustice. The show is on view in the gallery and online through July 19.
