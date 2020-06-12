Scheinbaum & Russek Ltd., 505-988-5116, photographydealers.com
Photographer Jerry Uelsmann continues the tradition of 19th-century photographers Henry Peach Robinson and Oscar Rejlander, who blended imagery from multiple negatives into single, cohesive compositions. Uelsmann uses up to six enlargers to craft an image in his darkroom practice. His black-and-white photographs are at once haunting and surreal and possessed of a stark beauty. “It is my conviction that the darkroom is capable of being, in the truest sense, a visual research lab; a place for discovery, observation, and meditation,” he says of the exacting practice he calls Post Visualization, in which he studies proof sheets and negatives from which he culls several images and seamlessly merges them. View numerous works by Uelsmann on the gallery’s website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.