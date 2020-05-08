Charlotte Jackson Fine Art, 554 S. Guadalupe St., 505-989-8688, charlottejackson.com
Sculptor Jeremy Thomas relies on a process of chance in the formation of his metal sculptures. Forcing pressurized air into geometric forms composed of sheets of cold steel results in bulging forms whose appearance can be predicted or modeled beforehand. “These inflated steel objects are grown, more than fabricated,” he writes on his website. “Through the process of inflation, the application of the air to the geometric construct defines the form at the moment of inflation.” Thomas often combines rusted metal with elements finished in a powder coat, resulting in sculptures of dynamic surface contrast. View new works by Thomas on the gallery’s website.
