Jennifer Van at Strata Gallery

Photographer Jennifer Van’s interest lies in the emotional expression of the figure and the viewer’s perception and interpretation of the human form. Her work is centered on the universal nature of feelings. “While emotions can make an individual feel isolated, my work brings attention to the act of expression, and advocates for an acceptance of it,” she says in a statement. “Everyone has their own personal story that others might never know, but we all experience the act of feeling. I believe it is crucial to acknowledge how we interact with one another, and reflect on how we are perceived.” Van joins multimedia artist David Olivant for the two-person show Mind the Gap. Olivant fuses disparate elements and levels of reality in his work in an effort, he says, to “make genuine contact with any other locus of consciousness, including our own.” In assemblage works he calls Heteroglyphs and recent works on paper called Retroglyphs, he seeks to “generate unfamiliar emotional states that are created by radical ontological uncertainty.” Mind the Gap is Strata Gallery’s first pairing of an emerging artist (Van) and an established artist (Olivant). The reception is at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, and the exhibition continues through Dec. 18. Masks are required.
Strata Gallery, 418 Cerrillos Road, Suite 1-C, 505-780-5403, stratagallerysantafe.com
