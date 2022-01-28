Jen Pack at Kouri + Corrao Gallery

One of Albuquerque artist Jen Pack's earliest memories is of hearing the color yellow sing a song. "I felt and heard the color energy vibrating," she says in a statement. And she's remained responsive to color throughout her life and career. "I am a color explorer and consider explorations into the fluid nature of color to be, in essence, an inquiry into our notions of truth," she says.
Her large-scale, interactive installation, 나의 형체 (This Is The Shape Of Me), presents sewn fabric wall-sculptures and framed works on synthetic vellum in which she explores light, color, and space. The work was produced during the pandemic and highlights her interest in how we perceive hope. The show continues through Feb. 26. Masks are required.
Kouri + Corrao Gallery, 3213 Calle Marie, 505-820-1888, kouricorrao.com
