Gallery Fritz, 540 S. Guadalupe St., 505-820-1888, galleryfritz.com
Los Ranchos artist Jen Pack’s use of woven thread to create abstract sculpture confronts the viewer with contradictions. Work that’s often associated with feminine craft is reconfigured as asymmetrical, minimalist objects of art. The vibrant use of color and pattern in her works, stretched over poplar frames, contrasts with their simple geometric forms. They appear solid and transparent at the same time. “My work embodies a space in the seam between painting and sculpture, yet is made of fabric,” she says in a statement. “It intersects sculptural forms and minimalist painting while referencing traditional fiber arts in an inceptive framework.” An exhibition of her new work is open by appointment from Friday, March 27, through April 26. A reception for the artist is tentatively scheduled for April 24.
