Jeff Metz at GF Contemporary

Trained as a ceramist, artist Jeff Metz first came to New Mexico in the 1990s to work as a restorer of Anasazi pottery. Soon, he became interested in the modernist sculpture of Henry Moore and Jean Arp, and transitioned to creating abstract works in stone and other mediums at his Albuquerque studio. He works from a single block of stone using a combination of pneumatic tools and hand tools to create elegant works of fluid, curvilinear, and geometric form. “Confronting stone, at whatever scale, is a much more physical exercise than working in clay or 2D work,” he says in a statement. “There is more risk, especially since I do direct carving. My sculptural process is driven by a search for the unexpected: it plays out in an effort to transcend stone’s resistance to spontaneous change.” Metz is GF Contemporary’s featured artist for the month of February. See his work at the gallery or on the website.
GF Contemporary, 707 Canyon Road, 505-983-3707, gfcontemporary.com
