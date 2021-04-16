Jeff Kahm at Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art

Renowned Plains Cree painter Jeff Kahm (1968-2021) made a permanent move from Canada to New Mexico in 2003, and he soon began teaching at his alma mater, the Institute of American Indian Arts. A native of Edmonton, in Alberta, Canada, the artist taught intermediate and advanced studio art courses at IAIA as an associate professor. Kahm is known for his striped and geometric canvases, which he described as “‘rooted in Indigenous abstraction and Modernist aesthetics.” He died on Friday, March 26. Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art, who represents Kahm, released a statement saying, “Jeff Kahm’s sudden passing leaves a tremendous void in the community. His creative, methodical, almost scientific exploration of his artistic ideas yielded beautiful results. He had the focus, dedication, and motivation to continually take chances while uncovering the next painting, series, or body of artwork.” The gallery presents two of Kahm’s acrylic paintings, New Day (2019) and Skyhawk (2020), in memory of the artist (through April).
Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art, 558 Canyon Road, 505-992-0711, chiaroscurosantafe.com
