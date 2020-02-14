Jeannine Young at Alexandra Stevens Gallery of Fine Art

Alexandra Stevens Gallery of Fine Art, 820 Canyon Road, 505-988-1311, alexandrastevens.com
Created first out of welded steel, then cast in bronze, Jeannine Young’s reductive, figurative sculptures capture gesture and posture and hint at narratives with the inclusion of nonverbal cues. “I admire the simplification of modernist sculptors: the essential shapes of Brancusi and the volume and power played against negative space in Henry Moore’s forms,” she says in a statement. Young joins Alexandra Stevens’ roster of gallery artists for the annual Valentine’s Day exhibition, Heartfelt Expressions. Other artists include painters Katrina Howarth and Arlene Ladell Hayes, and sculptor Juandell Wade. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Feb. 14, and runs through Feb. 28.
