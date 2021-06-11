Jean Pascal Sébah at 5. Gallery

Following in the footsteps of his father, Pascal Sébah (1823–1886), Syriac-Armenian photographer Jean Pascal Sébah (1872-1947) pursued photography in Egypt, documenting ancient ruins, temples, pyramids, and its people. Created as souvenirs for the tourist trade and sold through the Sébah’s Cairo studio, their photographs stand as a record of the indigenous cultures of the region, gaining the studio recognition among the region’s foremost Orientalists. The younger Sébah, who was known for his scenes of daily life and people, including Egypt’s Nubian population, was named to the Photographers by Appointment to the Prussian Court in 1889. 5. Gallery presents an exhibition of 19th-century photographs of Egypt by Pascal Sébah and Carlo Naya, as well as work by unidentified photographers in Egypt. The show is currently on view and continues through June 25.
5. Gallery, 2351 Fox Road, No. 700, 505-257-8417, 5pointgallery.com
