JC Spock at Convergence Gallery

Whether she’s painting landscapes of the Southwest, architectural structures, or the vintage farm trucks, barns, and silos of a disappearing agricultural way of life, Colorado-based artist JC Spock invests her work with a nostalgic atmosphere. “As an old soul, I’m drawn to old buildings, old documents and old history,” she says in a statement. “I love to scour antique shops for vintage/antique ephemera to incorporate into my backgrounds.” Layers of History: Mixed Media by JC Spock, a solo exhibit of her work, features imagery from several bodies of work, including Life in the 1930s, which capture a vintage aesthetic. The title of the show is two-fold, referencing her historic subject matter as well as the added layers of material used to create each composition. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 30, and is on exhibit through Aug 19.
Convergence Gallery, 634 Canyon Road, 505-986-1245, convergencegallery.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.