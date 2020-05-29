Meyer Gallery, 225 Canyon Road, no. 14, 505-983-1434, meyergalleries.com
Trompe l’oeil painters take realism to the nth degree, creating the illusion of three-dimensional space in two dimensions. A staple of contemporary trompe l’oeil artists is depicting a smaller composition within a larger one, like a realistic rendering of a photograph, drawing, or postcard held to a wall with masking tape. In fact, how realistically an artist can paint masking tape is something of a game of one-upmanship among such painters. In Meyer Gallery’s online collection of realist and trompe l’oeil paintings Let’s Get Real, see several examples in the works of Davenport, Natalie Featherston, and Michael Gallarda. The collection also includes landscape, still life, and portraiture by gallery artists. The online exhibition is ongoing, but the gallery is open and following the safety precautions of the governor’s public health order.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.