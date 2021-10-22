Jason Kowalski at LewAllen Galleries

Artist Jason Kowalski paints the motels, antique automobiles, filling stations, and roadside eateries that date to America’s mid-century, but as they appear today: abandoned, sun-bleached, and derelict. But he conveys his reverence for these subjects through images that capture, in fine detail, a sense of memory and nostalgia. Kowalski incorporates collaged materials — newspaper clippings, faded photographs, and vintage postcards — in each meticulously crafted composition. These collaged elements, in turn, invite further consideration of the richness of America’s recent past. Kowalski’s solo exhibition, Rural Grandeur, continues through Nov. 13. Face masks required.
LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.