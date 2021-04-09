Jane Chavez at Sage Creek Gallery

Award-winning fiber artist Jane Chavez combines coiled horsehair and hand-stamped sterling silver in her intricately woven, symmetrical baskets. A scientist and educator by profession, she developed an interest in basketry in 1992. Encouraged by friends and family, she pursued this interest, creating unique, trademarked works, and she began exhibiting nationally. Her baskets often include a “tail” of horsehair that sweeps out from the lip of each vessel as a way of retaining the majestic beauty of the horse. “The art that I create pays homage to the horse, without which our history in the West would have been very different,” she says in a statement. “My fascination with the early Spanish metalwork has inspired my hand-stamped sterling silver basket bases. My art reflects a personal interpretation of these diverse interests.” Two of her works are in the permanent collection of the City of Santa Fe and on display in the Santa Fe Community Convention Center (201 W. Marcy St.). Explore new works by Chavez in the gallery or on the artist page on the Sage Creek Gallery website.
Sage Creek Gallery, 421 Canyon Road, 505-988-3444, sagecreekgallery.com
