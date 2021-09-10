Jane Abrams at New Concept Gallery

A selection of works by New Mexico artist Jane Abrams coincides with the 2021 publication of her retrospective monograph, Searching for Beyul: The Art of Jane Abrams (independently published, 200 pages, $34.95).
Abrams’ fluid and diverse compositions capture the flora of various regions of the world in rich tones and vivid detail, and she invests each element — every leaf, flower, and blade of grass — with a sense of pulsating life.
The exhibition features new works by Abrams, as well as paintings inspired by her travels in Asia, Mexico, and Central America.
The show continues through Oct. 2. A virtual exhibition of Abrams’ work is available at newconceptgallery.com/virtual-shows.html.
New Concept Gallery, 610 Canyon Road, 505-795-7570, newconceptgallery.com
