Jammie Holmes at KEEP Contemporary

KEEP Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave., Suite 102, 505-557-957, keepcontemporary.com
Dallas-based artist Jammie Holmes uses painting as a way to explore issues related to mental health, politics, religion, and other sensitive topics. Holmes adds layers of images, symbols, and words to his canvas, working intuitively and driven by a desire to express the raw emotions surrounding personal and global situations. “When I create art, it is as though I have been commissioned by the children and adults that grew up like me — not only from my city, but from across the world,” he wrote in a statement. “I am merely an instrument giving voice to those who are voiceless and vulnerable, those who can’t speak out against the injustices happening to them, those who have no choice or say in the matter: from the kids in the ghettos of Louisiana to the child soldiers in Africa.” His work is included in the exhibition How Did We Get Here, along with paintings by Dallas-based artist Abi Salami, whose work stems from her own experience with depression. “Everything I paint is painfully personal, but when I do that I’m able to connect with people on a very real level,” she says. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Jan. 24 (through Feb. 16).
