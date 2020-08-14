James Sterling Pitt at 5. Gallery

5. Gallery, 2351 Fox Road, No. 700, 505-257-8417, 5pointgallery.com
Working intuitively with modest materials, James Sterling Pitt creates abstract sculptures with roots in personal experience. After a traumatic brain injury suffered in a car accident, the Oakland, California-based artist’s minimalist sculptures became a way of coping with the resulting memory loss and struggles with language. As such, they stem from a place of memory fragmentation, of things half-remembered, and of visual impressions that quickly fade. His sculptures are linear and architectural but also organic, austere yet dynamic. A Punching Bag and an Ocean, a solo exhibition of his work, is currently on view and open by appointment through Sept. 25.
