James Koskinas at 1228 Parkway Art Space

The first exhibition of artists Julie Schumer and James Koskinas since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic features Schumer’s large format abstractions and Koskinas’s new expressionist horse portraits. Schumer’s non-objective canvases are dynamic, atmospheric, and lyrical, and convey a sense of mystery and depth. Koskinas’s paintings reflect his continuing interest with the shapes of horse heads and horses in motion, which he renders in bold outlines and a mix of vibrant and muted tones using a loose and energetic gestural style. The two artists have been painting together in their Santa Fe studio since 2002. Side By Side, an open studio event and exhibition of their recent work, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Aug. 20, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 22.
1228 Parkway Art Space, 1228 Parkway Dr., Unit F, 1228parkwayartspace.com
