James Kivetoruk Moses at the Coe Center for the Arts

Born in 1903 in Cape Espenberg, Alaska, Inupiaq artist James Kivetoruk Moses spent much of his life as a subsistence hunter. After a debilitating airplane crash in 1953 left him unable to hunt, he shifted his focus to the creation of artwork that appeared to reflect imaginative and documentary views of life among the Inupiaq.
Praised by collectors for his anthropological accuracy, his work provided a glimpse into life ways that some believed were in danger of dying out. However, his work is now being reevaluated for its imaginative component and for the ways he reflected on activities in which he could no longer participate and which mark his art as something of a personal statement.
The Coe Center’s online exhibition Conversations of Ourselves: An Indigenous survey of James Kivetoruk Moses presents a body of work created by Kivetoruk Moses and includes a recorded, collaborative dialogue with contributors from Inupiaq, Alutiiq, and Ahtna cultures across Alaska who offer an Indigenous perspective not previously shared in the context of the critique and interpretation of Kivetoruk Moses’ work. The exhibit is ongoing and available at coeartscenter.org/conversationsofourselves.
