Shidoni Gallery, 1508 Bishops Lodge Road, Tesuque, 595-988-8001, shidoni.com
Each dawn, dozens of ravens and a family of coyotes visit the off-grid property of photographer James Andrew McConnell. He captured these frequent visits in a series of recent photographs, which he presents along with images of Datura and barrel cacti illuminated by moonlight and candlelight, in his solo exhibition Into the Ortiz Mountains: Ravens, Coyotes, and Flowers that Bloom in the Night. Concurrent with the exhibition is Wings, a show of figurative ceramic and bronze sculpture by artist Ruth Weston. “My art is a celebration of the feminine, with distinctly feminine subject matter,” she says in a statement. The opening reception for both shows is at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, and the exhibits are ongoing.
