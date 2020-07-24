Mill Contemporary, 644 Canyon Road, 505-983-6668, millcontemp.com
Local artist Jade Leyva’s work is a celebratory exploration of the themes of love, unity, and the relationship between people and the Earth. Her influences range from pre-Columbian art to post-modernism, and she invests her paintings with a sense of magical realism. Leyva joins gallery artists Jamie Chase and Russell H. Baldwin for the gallery’s midsummer exhibit of new work. Virtual visits with the artists in their studios are included in the online component. The show also features work by Los Angeles artist Raymond Logan and a preview of new pieces by Denver artist Cheri Vilona, who will have a solo exhibition at the gallery in August. The midsummer show opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, and is on view through Aug. 31.
