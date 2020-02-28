Form & Concept, 435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-780-8312, formandconcept.center
Working from high-resolution images of cityscapes, needlepoint artist Jacquelyn Royal creates vivid scenes of urban environments and urban decay. Advertisements on buildings, street signs, layers of graffiti, radio antennae, and telephone poles are rendered with fidelity to the original image, capturing scenes that run contrary to what we normally expect to see in a needlepoint. Royal plunges a traditional craft medium squarely into the realm of fine art. The New Police, her first solo show at the gallery, marks the first of Form & Concept’s Atrium Series, which is a series of solo exhibits mounted in its atrium space by artists who use craft mediums in innovative ways. The New Police opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Feb. 28 (through May 16).
