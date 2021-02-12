Jack Mendenhall at the University of New Mexico Art Museum

The ongoing exhibition Hindsight/Insight: Reflecting on the Collection first opened at the University of New Mexico Art Museum in 2018 and highlights the works acquired since its founding in 1962. More than 30 artworks are currently on exhibit in Hindsight/Insight, which is now available in an interactive, virtual format that includes video commentaries by museum staff. The virtual experience allows visitors a deeper, behind-the-scenes look into the museum’s collection. The art movements of the 1960s and ‘70s, such as minimalism and California Funk, are the focus of the show, which features works by artists Robert Arneson, Joan Brown, Bruce Conner, Bridget Riley, and Robert Ryman, as well as modernist works by Rebecca Salsbury James, Raymond Jonson, Agnes Pelton, and more. The virtual exhibition is also ongoing and can be viewed at artmuseum.unm.edu/virtual-exhibitions.
University of New Mexico Art Museum, 203 Cornell Drive NE, Albuquerque, 505-277-4001,
