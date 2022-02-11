Irma Reyes Almanza at Inpost Artspace

The Ambos Lados International Print Exchange brings 158 artists from Mexico, the United States, and beyond together in an exhibition that presents works created in an exchange of ideas and artistic practices.
Ambos Lados translates as “both sides,” and the work was developed from an exchange across the U.S./Mexico border organized by Manuel Guerra, director of Horned Toad Prints in El Paso, Texas, and Adrian Aguirre and Beatriz Rivas of Taller Gráfica Libre in Zaachila, Oaxaca, in Mexico. While no set theme was established for the exchange, the works reflect the commonality shared by artists and peoples, regardless of political boundaries. The works feature a range of printing techniques and the show includes lithographs, serigraphs, relief prints, and intaglio prints and emphasizes artistic expression as a unifying force across borders and divides.
The work is on view at the Inpost Artspace at Outpost Performance Space through April 29 and available by appointment or during live performances at Outpost. Email mail@outpostspace.org to arrange an appointment. Masks and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test are required.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.