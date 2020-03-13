Vivo Contemporary, 725 Canyon Road, 505-982-1320, vivocontemporary.com
The eighth iteration of Vivo’s collaborative alliance between its artists and New Mexico poets, Giving Voice to Image, continues the gallery’s tradition of inviting wordsmiths to create poems inspired by works of art, and vice versa. The concept is built on the adage by Roman poet Horace that “a picture is a poem without words.” Each new work of art and each new poem was the result of a months-long series of correspondences between the artists and poets. Artists include Ilsa Bolle, Nina Glaser, and Warren Keating, who were paired with poets Katherine Lim, Diane Castiglioni, and Alicia Otis, respectively. There are nine pairings in total. Giving Voice to Image 8 opens with a 5 p.m. reception and poetry reading on Friday, March 13. Additional artist receptions and readings take place on April 3 and May 1. The exhibition goes through May 18.
