Ilse Bolle at Vivo Contemporary

Vivo Contemporary, 725 Canyon Road, 505-982-1320, vivocontemporary.com
There’s no need to step inside the gallery to see new work by Vivo Contemporary’s artists. But you don’t have to stay home, either. Nor are you limited to daylight hours. Each night after dark, view a slide projection on the gallery’s façade that features works by nine Vivo artists, including Norma Alonzo, Ilse Bolle, Barrie Brown, and Nina Glaser. On view across the street from Geronimo restaurant, Vivo’s nighttime show enhances the historic Canyon Road art district with a display that’s visible to passersby, whether they’re on foot or driving. The outdoor projections rotate throughout the night, and the show continues indefinitely.
