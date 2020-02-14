Monroe Gallery of Photography, 112 Don Gaspar Ave., 505-992-0800, monroegallery.com
Although her evocative images of everyday life have graced the pages of magazines such as Life, Business Week, Parade, and Fortune, Ida Wyman never achieved the fame afforded to her contemporaries. Now recognized for the quality of her street art, Wyman, who died in July, gets the recognition she deserves with her first posthumous retrospective at Monroe. The daughter of Jewish immigrants, she grew up in Massachusetts and New York and, at 16, was determined to become a photographer. At a time when there were few opportunities for female photographers in the United States, Wyman worked as a freelancer, garnering hundreds of assignments. Her work is known for its humanism and slice-of-life depictions of America at mid-century. The show, Ida Wyman: Life with a Camera, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Feb. 14 (through April 12).
