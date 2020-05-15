Turner Carroll Gallery, 725 Canyon Road, 505-986-9800, turnercarrollgallery.com
Painter and sculptor Hunt Slonem is best known for his neo-expressionist renderings of bunnies, butterflies, and tropical birds. He paints their forms in a reductive, rudimentary fashion, often including multiples of his subjects in a single composition. The 60 birds he keeps as pets in his New York studio and aviary serve as a source for artistic inspiration. His loose, gestural brushwork and use of repetition create a rhythmic flow to his compositions, which verge on abstraction. Slonem has received critical acclaim for his passion project, the restoration of forgotten historic homes, through which he preserves and calls attention to the rich history of America’s architectural heritage. Fluffle, an online exhibition of Slonem’s paintings that takes it name from the informal term for a group of bunnies, opens virtually on Friday, May 15, and is accessible on the gallery’s website through June 14.
