Turner Carroll Gallery, 725 Canyon Road, 505-986-9800, turnercarrollgallery.com
In advance of the first major retrospective of the work of Hung Liu, which opens at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in May, Turner Carroll presents Hung Liu in Retrospect, which highlights major series in the artist’s career. Born in Changchun, China, in 1948, Liu witnessed the effects of communist leader Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution. She was sent to a small village in the Beijing countryside in 1968 to work among peasants in the rice, wheat, and cornfields. They became the subjects of many of her paintings. After a seven-year wait, her passport to pursue her master’s degree in painting at the University of California, San Diego, was approved. She has since gone on to become one of the most prominent Chinese artists working in America. Her work reflects themes of feminism, personal memory, migration, and the Asian American experience. The exhibition is currently on view at the gallery through Sept. 6 and online.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.