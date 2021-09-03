Hung Liu at Turner Carroll Gallery

Born in Changchun, China, in 1948, artist Hung Liu was raised at the time of communist leader Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution. At the age of 20, she was sent to a small village in the Beijing countryside to work among peasants in the rice, wheat, and corn fields, and she commemorated many of them in her artistic career. The life and struggles of common people became a lifelong subject.
Liu, who died on Aug. 7, studied painting at the University of California, San Diego, and went on to become one of the most prominent Chinese artists working in America.
Her retrospective exhibition at Turner Carroll, Hung Liu: Sanctuary, is contemporaneous with a major exhibition of Liu’s work at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery (Hung Liu: Portraits of Promised Lands, through May 30).
Sanctuary showcases works that reflect Liu’s themes of immigration, displacement, and the Asian American experience. The show continues through Sept. 19.
Turner Carroll Gallery, 725 Canyon Road, 505-986-9800, turnercarrollgallery.com
