Born in Eisenach, Germany in 1882, Hugo Brehme would become one of the first modern photographers working in Mexico in the early 20th century. In 1910, he founded a photographic studio in Mexico City, Fotografía Artística Hugo Brehme, where he sold cameras, books, and postcards. And those postcards were what led to being recognized as one of Mexico’s most outstanding photographers. Brehme shot in black and white, and some of his photographs were later hand colored. He took advantage of the postcard’s viability as a collectible to promote his work. His subjects included scenic landscapes, colonial architecture, and the everyday life of Mexico’s indigenous peoples and were taken over a period of nearly 40 years. Included in the exhibition Hugo Brehme’s Mexico is work by famed Mexican photographers Manuel Álvarez Bravo, who was influenced by Brehme and Manuel Carrillo, whose photographs of Mexico and its people resonate with the themes explored by his predecessor. The exhibition continues through Jan. 9, and the entire exhibition is available for viewing on Obscura’s Artsy page (artsy.net/show/obscura-gallery-hugo-brehmes-mexico).
Obscura Gallery, 1405 Paseo de Peralta, 505-577-6708, obscuragallery.net
