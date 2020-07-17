Honda Syoryu at Tai Modern

Tai Modern, 1601 Paseo de Peralta, 505-984-1387, taimodern.com
The skill of Japanese bamboo art extends from traditional basketry and functional objects to contemporary sculpture. Some, like Honda Syoryu, are skilled in both. Encouraged by Tai gallery founder Robert Coffland, the artist embraced an aesthetic that includes elegant and fluid abstract forms. His work is included in a group exhibition of 15 Japanese bamboo artists. Represented artists include members of historic family lineages and contemporary bamboo masters, such as Yamaguchi Ryuun, Honma Hideaki, and Fujinuma Noboru, a National Living Treasure of Japan. The show opened in conjunction with Santa Fe Art Week (July 10 through Sunday, July 19) and is on view at the gallery or online through Aug. 15.
