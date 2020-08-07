Herschel C. Logan at William R. Talbot Fine Art

William R. Talbot Fine Art, 129 W. San Francisco St., 2nd floor, 505-982-1559, williamtalbot.com
Throughout the 20th century, artists have been inspired by the historic San Francisco de Asis Mission Church in Taos. In The Printmakers at Ranchos de Taos, William R. Talbot Fine Art looks at the old Spanish mission church as depicted in three works by printmakers Ralph Pearson, Herschel C. Logan, and Morris Blackburn. Their images of the church span from the early 20th century to the postmodern era. Their prints represent different aesthetic approaches: Pearson’s economical use of line; Logan’s use of striking contrasts and shadow; and Blackburn’s emphasis on the structure’s bold geometry. Each artist also used different printmaking techniques: etching, woodcut, and screen printing, respectively. The works are on view through Sept. 30. The gallery is open by appointment. Call ahead or email wrtfa@earthlink.net.
