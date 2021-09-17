Herman Maril at LewAllen Galleries

Herman Maril (1908–1986) is known for his reductive domestic interiors, expansive landscapes, and seascapes, which he renders with an abstract sensibility.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Maril attended the city’s prestigious art academy, Maryland Institute. When he graduated in 1928, he’d already established a reputation for himself as a Modernist. His work reflects the influence of the Ashcan School and its penchant for depicting scenes of daily life. His work also bears an affinity with the paintings of his contemporary, Milton Avery, who became a good friend.
Maril took an intuitive approach to creating representational scenes, stripping the elements to their essentials.
Herman Maril: A Life in Art continues through Oct. 2.
LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com
