Helen Pashgian at SITE Santa Fe

The first solo exhibition in New Mexico of artist Helen Pashgian is centered on her large-scale sculptural installation Untitled (2012-2013), which premiered at the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art in 2014 and includes a selection of her spheres and lenses, some of which are newly commissioned works.
The exhibit takes viewers on a journey through Pashgian’s poetic investigations of light and space. A prominent member of the 1960s-era Light and Space movement in Southern California, Pashgian is known for her vibrantly colored columns, discs, and spheres, which often feature an isolated element that appears suspended, embedded, or encased within.
The public opening for the exhibition, Helen Pashgian: Presences, is at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 (through March 27). Pashgian signs copies of her new monograph, Helen Pashgian: Spheres and Lenses (Radius Books, 172 pages, $65), during the event.
At 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, join author and former The New Yorker staff writer Lawrence Weschler for the talk “Awash in the Airlight: The Light of LA and the Art Movement It Helped to Spawn” ($5, tickets available at sitesantafe.org/event/awash-in-the-airlight/).
The event is followed by the 1:30 p.m. presentation “My Life in Art,” with Helen Pashgian in conversation with Michael Govan, CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art ($5, tickets available at sitesantafe.org/event/my-life-in-art-3/).
Admission to the exhibit is free. Proof of vaccination is required for public events. Masks are required.
SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199, sitesantafe.org
